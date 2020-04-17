Recently, Shoaib shared a picture with Dipika in which they both were twinning in red and blue checkered shirt. Read the article to know more and check out the pictures in it.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim always set up major couple goals whenever they post something on their social media handles. The couple got married in the year 2018 and since then they both are playing an important role in each other’s life. The couple share a strong bond of love which is easily seen. The duo always keeps their fans posted about whatever they are doing in their daily lives. Recently, Shoaib shared a picture with Dipika on his Instagram account, in the picture the duo was wearing the same red and blue checkered shirt.

They both are posing for the picture while twinning with their shirts. As usual, the couple was looking very adorable in the picture, Dipika was in her no-makeup look while tying up her hairs in a ponytail and on the other hand, Shoaib was looking cool as usual. The actor gave the caption of the post for Dipika as She is the favorite part of his life. At present, the duo is enjoying the quarantine period and is busy doing different things. Dipika recently painted up a t-shirt for herself and posted up the pictures on her Instagram account.

The duo is also busy making Tik Tok videos nowadays and they are giving their full heart in keeping their fans entertained in this quarantine as well. Both of them are also spending their time cooking dishes for each other and it was in this quarantine that Shoaib’s talent of making tea came out and this is why somedays back Dipika requested him to make tea for her to which Shoaib agreed. the duo even shared a video of the moment.

