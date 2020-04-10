Recently Dipika shared a picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on her Instagram story, in the picture the duo was looking extremely adorable. Read the article and check out the pictures.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar is head over heels as she is so much in love with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo leads a very simple and private life and the couple prefers to stay away from the eyes of the media. Dipika recently shared a picture on her Instagram story with her husband Shoiab, the picture shows the love bond between the duo.

In the picture Dipika has covered up her head with a scarf in a hijab style and is looking very cute with a round nose ring, on the other and Shoaib has covered his head with a bandana. It looks like the picture was captured after the prayer session. In this lockdown period, the couple is helping each other a lot in all the works from making sweets for prayers to cleaning and cooking.

They both play badminton together for passing their time. The duo is spending quality time with each other. Some few days back we also saw how Shoaib made tea on Dipika’s request. They both are tea lovers and can have tea at midnight also. Every Friday the couple is offering prayers form home instead of going to the mosque. The duo urged all to stay indoors and stay healthy.

The duo looks extremely adorable, the love between them can be seen in all their pictures as well. The couple became friends on the set of a television show Sasural Simar Ka and later they started dating each other. The couple got married on February 22, 2018

