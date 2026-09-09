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Home > Entertainment News > Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH

Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH

Saba Ibrahim and her husband Sunny have raised concerns after several valuables reportedly disappeared from their home over the past few weeks, leaving the family unsure about what happened.

Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 13:44 IST

Television actor Dipika Kakar’s sister-in-law and YouTuber Saba Ibrahim has revealed a troubling incident at her home. In a recent vlog, Saba and her husband Khalid Niyaz, popularly known as Sunny, spoke about several valuable belongings that have gone missing over a period of around 20-25 days. The family reportedly first noticed that one of Saba’s earrings was missing. During a later cleaning session, they realised that a gold chain and diamond earrings were also unaccounted for. The repeated disappearances have left the family worried about how the items went missing and who could be responsible.

What went missing from Saba Ibrahim’s house?

The missing belongings reportedly extend beyond jewellery. Saba said that her expensive digital watch was also missing, while her cousin Riza’s purse, which contained cash, could not be found either. The family also claimed that some food items had been disappearing from the house.

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Sunny expressed his concern in the vlog, saying the family was struggling to understand what was happening. He also regretted that they had not installed CCTV cameras earlier, which might have helped them establish when and how the belongings disappeared.

Watch the video here

Why did Saba Ibrahim call it her own mistake?

Interestingly, Saba did not solely focus on the financial loss. She admitted that she should have been more careful with her valuables and kept her jewellery in a locker.

According to reports based on her vlog, Saba had previously felt comfortable leaving belongings around the house because she trusted the domestic help. She said that even when staff members found something lying on the floor in the past, it would generally be returned to her. That sense of trust meant she did not feel the need to secure every valuable item.

Has anyone been accused of the alleged theft?

At present, no individual has been publicly accused or identified as responsible for the missing belongings. Saba and Sunny have spoken about their concerns and the uncertainty surrounding the incidents, but the available reports do not indicate that the family has named a suspect or confirmed a police case.

The episode has nevertheless sparked considerable attention because of the number of items reportedly missing and the fact that the disappearances happened gradually rather than being discovered as one immediate break-in.

Why is Saba Ibrahim in the spotlight now?

Saba, who runs the popular YouTube channel Saba Ka Jahan, regularly documents her family life and everyday experiences for her audience. Her connection to actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar has also kept her family in the public eye.

The theft revelation comes at a particularly difficult time for the family, with Dipika continuing her treatment and sharing the realities of her recovery with fans. However, the two developments are separate, and the concerns over missing belongings stem from Saba’s own account in her vlog.

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Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH
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Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH
Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH
Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH
Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Reveals Theft At Home: Gold Chain, Diamond Earrings And Other Valuables Go Missing – WATCH

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