After wrapping up the Bigg Boss season 12, popular TV actor Dipika Kakkar and Sreesanth met. Dipika Kakkar took to Instagram to share a video on her Instagram handle where the duo can be seen enjoying their time.

The Bigg Boss season 12 recently witnessed the grand finale where the popular TV actor Dipika Kakkar emerged as the winner of the show after taking away the trophy along with the cash prize money.

The show has been wrapped up however, the winner Dipika Kakkar took some time off for a meet with a former cricketer Sreesanth. A video has been shared by Dipika Kakkar on her Instagram handle, where Dipika Kakkar can be seen enjoying fun-filled time with Sreesanth. In the caption, she wrote in the video they are doing their usual craziness. Soon after video, the comments section was flooded with comments. Till now this post has received 4, 70, 380 views.

Dipika Kakkar is a popular TV actor who got her popularity from Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and converted to Islam and took the name Fazia. She was also a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. In 2017, she was also a participant in the eighth season of dance based reality show Nach Baliye.

