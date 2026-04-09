Dipika Kakkar Health Update: ‘Shaken And Scared’, Actress Opens Up On Cyst Recurrence, Says ‘I Cannot Be With My Son’ Amid Cancer Battle

The TV actress Dipika Kakkar has posted a touching health status, in which she has said that the appearance of a liver cyst again has shaken and frightened her since she is fighting cancer. The actress, who is open in her vlogs, has spoken about how physically tired and emotionally disturbed she was due to her ailment and the effect that it had on her being a mother.

A New Blow While Fighting Liver Cancer

The actress went under one more surgery due to the reappearance of a 1.3 cm cyst in the area of the liver. It is important to note that the appearance of the cyst has been seen while she was fighting liver cancer.

In her video blog post, the actress said that she never expected the illness to come back, but she is mentally drained from all the experience of relapsing even after living such a disciplined life and being careful at all times. Doctors are now performing tests on her in order to decide the next step towards her cure.

“It Has Changed My Routine and Priorities”

Dipika revealed how her life has undergone drastic changes due to the illness. Fatigue is a problem she has been facing ever since she has fallen sick. Due to repeated hospital visits and doctor consultations, Dipika has found it tough to live a routine life.

“I have days when I’m extremely tired; on such days, I simply sleep.” She expressed herself in this regard, stressing that her body now makes a lot more demands for rest than previously.

According to the actress, her sickness forced her to take a step back, re-evaluate her priorities and lifestyle. What used to be an organized and busy schedule for her is no longer relevant – now it all comes down to taking care of herself and nothing else.

‘I Cannot Be With My Son’: The Most Difficult Aspect

One of the saddest things regarding the revelation made by Dipika was the way the sickness affected her little son Ruhaan. It is hard not to feel sorry for the actress when she talks about what her sickness does to their relationship.

“Its because if I’m in the hospital, I simply cannot be there with my son. Even at home, I’m too tired,” she admitted.

Being in two minds whether to support her child despite suffering from an illness has been quite a challenge for her. According to Dipika, not being able to spend time with her child is one of her biggest concerns.

“The Recurrence Has Frightened Me”

In regards to the emotional turmoil that she has undergone due to the recurrence of the tumor, Dipika said, “I am a bit scared that it should not happen again.”

As stated by the actress, the recent recurrence of her tumor has made her very concerned about her wellbeing and health. Although she has started changing her diet, Dipika has not stopped feeling insecure about her condition.

She also revealed that talking to people who have gone through the same health struggles has made it easier for her to cope emotionally, despite the fact that it is very tough on her.

Support from Family Members

Through all of this, Dipika has relied on the support of her family members. This includes her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who has accompanied her to the hospital.

Dipika once mentioned that she had accompanied him to the hospital where they discussed their next moves based on the reports they had. She has also talked about the way in which her mom and mother-in-law continue to be brave for her in spite of all their fears.

“They smile at me but I know they are afraid inside,” she added, emphasizing the psychological pressure the disease has put on her close people too.

A Difficult Path of Healing

Dipika had initially announced her ailment last year after her doctors found a tumor near her liver region. She had then gone through extensive surgery in which almost 22 per cent of her liver had been removed along with the tumor.

This new development and operation have made her healing journey difficult for her. The change in lifestyle and constant monitoring are now an essential part of her recovery process.

Hope During Difficult Times

Despite all the difficulties she has encountered, Dipika is still determined to work her way through all the troubles. In addition, she stressed that one must be strong and positive in order to overcome any obstacle.

In talking about her experience, the actress mentioned that women are resilient because they manage physical, emotional, and hormonal changes, yet continue performing their duties as mothers and professionals.

The actress gives an authentic account of what being a patient, mother, and professional at the same time means, especially when suffering from a chronic disease.

While her case is still being assessed by her doctors, what can be noted from the story of Dipika is the emotional courage it takes to battle one’s health problems.

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