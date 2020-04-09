Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoib Ibrahim are one of the most iconic couples of television. Recently, the couple went live on Dipika's Instagram account. They had a fun moment with fans.

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoib Ibrahim are one of the most iconic couples of television. Recently, the couple went live on Dipika’s Instagram account. They had a fun moment with fans. They have interacted a lot and enjoyed chit chat with them. The fans also garnered love on them and adore the couple and their bonding as a couple.

A number of times there photos and videos went viral. Whether it is Diwali or Eid the couple enjoyed it together with full energy. Also, we have seen their love in Bigg Boss season 12 during family week. The couple looked so romantic on screen. In that epic episode, we have seen that Dipika Kakkar was the last candidate to get to meet the family member.

But it so romantic that everyone started crying at Shoaib’s entry. It was just spectacular, Shoib came with amazing poetry written by him. He said the words with a heavy voice that just not made Dipika fall for him but every girl’s heart was stuck at that time. It was mesmerizing, they both hugged each other and it looks they are made in heaven couples. Well, it was not the first time when we see them on the stage of a reality show with such real emotions. We have seen them together in such a way at Nach Baliye’s stage.

They danced well but as well as they both looked so cute together on stage. Well, Dipika and Shoaib are spending quality time these days, undoubtedly, as they are going live, cooking together and much more. Their photos from the sets of Nach Baliye are also going viral. Where they posed like Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App