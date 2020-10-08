Reacting to the overwhelming response coming his way for 'Kaccha Sa Rishta', Director Chinmoy Kashyap has said that he never thought that this song will touch so many people. This has motivated him so much that now he is thinking of releasing 2-3 songs every year.

Director Chinmoy Kashyap surprised everyone by releasing a special song titled Kaccha Sa Rishta that also marked his debut as a singer. Dedicating the song to his special someone, Chinmoy crooned the song with all his love that went ahead to become a big hit amongst masses so much that it garnered 100k views within days upon its release.

Overwhelmed Chinmoy took to his social media sharing a creative to thank everyone for all the love and support. He says, “Since the release of my song, my DM’s have been flooded with messages from my fans and followers how they loved the song. Many of them were also surprised to know that I sing too. I am overwhelmed with such a response. I never thought that this song will touch so many people. This has motivated me so much that now I am thinking of releasing 2-3 songs every year”.

With the success of his debut song, the director is now planning to work on few more singles in the coming time.

Chinmoy is also gearing up for his first directorial venture titled Some Sugar Please. Chinmoy decided to pursue a career in filmmaking which got him to Mumbai at the age of 19. He started his career as an editor for various brands like Kit-Kat, Nestle Coffee, Maggie, etc. Later, he also got an opportunity to work with multiple TV serials and Web films and as an assistant director.