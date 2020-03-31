The director and the actor duo is working hard amid the difficult times as their upcoming film Ek Villain 2 is expected to go on floors later this year.

Ek Villain 2: Some reports a few weeks earlier said that Mohit Suri is all set to plan the second installment of Ek Villian. The film earlier won millions of hearts with wonderful performances of Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh.

However, the second installment of the film will be featuring Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapoor along with John Abraham. The preparations of the film was as about to begin but got delaying due to the lockdown owing to the Coronavirus spread.

Now the fieldwork of the film is temporarily on hold but the initial stages of work have begun. According to the source close to the actor and the director, the former and the latter are having a discussion over Aditya’s character in Ek Villian 2.

Have a look at Ek Villian trailer:

The source revealed to the media that Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character will be carrying various avatars with corresponding mannerisms for each of the characters. The next step for the actor and the director is to prepare for it physically. So, they are preparing for a daily fitness routine. The source also revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of the current year.

The actor and the director were expected to meet for reading sessions so that Aditya can understand the psyche of the villainous character. But unfortunately, the two will be working from their respective homes till the lockdown ends.

Talking about the preparations and his bond with the actor, the director of Ek Villian 2 Mohit Suri quoted that he wants to give the best to Aditya which is the nature of their relationship. Suri also claimed that since it is the first time Kapoor will be portraying a villain, the team is trying hard to raise the bar this time.

The cast of the film contains fine Bollywood actors. While John Abraham has been paired opposite Malang actress Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor is paired opposite Tara Sutaria, this film is going to win millions of hearts.

