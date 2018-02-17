Lately, there has been much excitement about an Ek Villain sequel. The said sequel was expected to star Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon and be directed by Mohit Suri. However, Suri dismissed these rumours and said that he is not making the sequel with Sidharth and Kriti and that he is working with Aditya Roy Kapur for another film. Ek Villain (2014) was a romantic thriller, starring Sidharth, Shraddha Kapoor.

New reports are going around twinkle town stating that Ek Villain sequel is on the cards, and that director Mohit Suri is ready with the script, the latest being that he is planning to cast Kriti Sanon with Sidharth Malhotra. The first part of the film saw Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and worked relatively well at the box office. When asked about the same, the director told a leading daily, “I’ve heard that I am making Ek Villain 2 and that I already have a bound script which has been given to Aditya (Roy Kapur). But nothing like that is happening. Ek Villain is a Balaji Telefilms property and they haven’t approached me yet.”

While he cleared that, Mohit also added that his next will see him reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur for a thriller project. “Yes, I am working with Aditya. It will be a thriller,” he said, pointing out that he is most comfortable with the genre. “My earlier films like Murder 2 (2011) and Kalyug (2005) were also in the same genre,” added Mohit. A 2014 release Ek Villain, the movie was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, and on the grand success, Ekta Kapoor had even hosted a bash at her house.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Ok Jannu opposite Shraddha Kapoor whereas Sidharth Malhotra just released his military thriller Aiyaary which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Nasserudin Shah. Aashiqui worked extremely well a the box office and audiences loved Aditya and Shraddha’s pairing in a movie that showed a successful singer struggle with fame and originality while seeing the love of his life succeed.