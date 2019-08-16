Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their next which is a rom-com film titled Chhichhore. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the silver screens on September 6. Recently, the director opened up how the actors played 50-year-old on-screens.

Chhichhore: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chhichhore. It is a rom-com film which is based on the life of seven friends from their college days to middle age. Recently, the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari opened up how he ensured that all the stars suited their characters in their time spans. The director with his team conducted workshops to make the actors understand the progression of their characters.

The director further revealed that he sat on each character and wrote the entire journey of the character separately to include every aspect starting from emotional to practical. He said that he did a lot of homework and created character graphs so that every actor can understand the stage of life of each character. Moreover, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor also attended a behavioral workshop to play middle-age roles properly.

Moreover, the entire team also organized three-hour-long sessions where the cast was briefed about behavioral changes and body language. The director wanted each star to study his/ her own character emotionally and physically.

Here is the trailer of the film–

Apart from the lead stars, the film also featured Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Nalneesh Neel, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on August 30 and was set to face a clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas cop film Saaho, but later the director changed the release date to September 6, to give a solo release to Saaho.

Overall, the film narrates the importance of friendship and college life. The trailer of the film dropped some days back and has garnered a lot of praises from the critics as well as fans.

