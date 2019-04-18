TDP activist Devibabu Chowdary has filed a complaint at Tadepalli Gudem rural police station in West Godavari district against film director RGV- Ram Gopal Varma for posting a morphed photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu joining YSRCP. Take a look at the morphed photo and the comments down below.

A complaint has been filed against Film director RGV- Ram Gopal Varma for posting morphed pictures of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu joining YSR Congress Party. The complaint has been filed by TDP activist Devibabu Chowdary at the Tadepalli Gudem Rural police station in West Godavari district. As per the complaint, TDP activist has already filed a complaint in Telanga and now in Andhra Pradesh as well against Ram Gopal Varma. Reason for the complaint has been given as the picture shows the photo of Cheid Minster Chandrababu Naidu joining YSRCP. The post has been received as disturbing the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh and the activist Chowdray has asked the police to take strict action against director RGV.

Furthermore, an FIR has been registered against Ram Gopal Varma and the investigation on the matter will go on. As per the activist Devibabu Chowdary, the fight will continue until Ram Gopal Varma makes an open apology to Chandrababu Naidu. In lieu of the Fir, police offcial said that- The complaint has alleged that Ram Gopal Varma has put up a morphed photo of TDP chief on his official social media handle. The post has received derogatory comments and even comments on his family members. Legal action will be taken as soon as the investigation is complete against the photo morphing issue.

Take a look at the morphed photo here:

The post has crossed more than 16k likes and has been shared more than 990 times! The morphed photo is full of comments who are passing satirical remarks on Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and her father Balakrishna.

