On September 1, Harry Potter fans gathered in large numbers at King’s Cross Station in London, hoping to celebrate the day their beloved wizard traditionally sets off for Hogwarts. This annual event, which has become a cherished ritual for fans of J.K. Rowling’s iconic series, typically features an announcement at 11 a.m. for the departure of the fictional Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾. However, this year left fans disheartened as the announcement never came.

For years, fans have flocked to the station, fully dressed in costumes and armed with wands, to hear the magical announcement and watch a video of the train arriving at the legendary platform. But this year, instead of the anticipated announcement, they were met with a standard public address, leading to a wave of disappointment and boos from the crowd.

Social media quickly buzzed with reactions, with one X user humorously noting, “Grown adults disappointed that an actual train station with real trains didn’t announce a fictional train leaving a fictional platform for a fictional destination.”

The absence of the announcement wasn’t entirely unexpected, though. Prior to the event, the official Harry Potter website, Wizarding World, had informed fans of the change. On July 23, the site posted a notice advising fans against attending King’s Cross Station on September 1, as there would be no event, departure board, or countdown this year.

While some fans were aware of the prior notice, the lack of the traditional celebration still came as a letdown, underscoring the deep connection and enduring enthusiasm Harry Potter enthusiasts have for the magical world.