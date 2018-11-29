Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is all set to tie the knot with Deepak Kalal, and we can totally imagine what most of you are feeling right now! Deepak, who boasts of over 69K followers on Instagram, and coming to his weird posts, he is indeed Mr. Perfect for Rakhi Sawant. Now, the groom-to-be has gone a step ahead as he recently shared Rakhi Sawant's certificate of virginity on his Instagram handle.

Deepak, who boasts of over 69K followers on Instagram, and coming to his weird posts, he is indeed Mr. Perfect for Rakhi Sawant. The soon-to-be-married have already shared their wedding invitations with the fans confirming that they are getting married in Los Angeles. Now, the groom-to-be has gone a step ahead as he recently shared Rakhi Sawant’s certificate of virginity on his Instagram handle. The certificate is presented to Rakhi Sawant for her outstanding celibacy and you won’t believe but the post has been sending the fans into a frenzy for all the weird reasons.

Well, it is not the only weird post that Rakhi and Deepak have shared ever since they have announced their wedding. There are a number of posts where the two have shared details of the wedding. Be it sharing the tickets to Los Angeles, or the video where Rakhi Sawant is claiming US President Donald Trump will attend the wedding, all of this is available on the photo and video sharing platform. Here are some of the weird posts, take a look:

