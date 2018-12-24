M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani is an avid social media user and never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. The Internet sensation has about 16.2 million followers on Instagram and was recently spotted on airport looking ravishing.

Disha Patani airport look: Disha Patani is counted amongst the most stylish and trendy actors of the B-town.The diva leaves no stone unturned to gain attention and flaunts herself well with her hot pictures on Instagram. This time the diva took the Internet by storm with her trendy airport looks. With black crop cami top, the diva looks ravishing and compliments the outfit with denim. The Internet sensation has about 16.2 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates.

The diva commenced her acting career with the Tamil movie–Loafer in the year 2015 with co-star Varun Tej. Post to it, she did a successful movie–M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016 in which she was in a lead role. She has also received praises for her outstanding performance in the movie along with various awards. After it, she continued to give a series of hit films like–Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Welcome to New York and many more. In 2019, the diva will be seen sharing the screens with Alia Bhatt and Ranvir Kapoor in their upcoming movie–Bharat. The diva excels in making headlines and becomes her fans favourite by her regular update on social media.

