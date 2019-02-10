Disha Patani is among the leading actors of the Bollywood industry, who is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining them with her stunning looks and trending attires. Recently, the actor's airport look has gone viral and is making a buzz around on social media, have a look.

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is among the most trending actors of the industry who has proved herself well in every character she plays on the screens. The Internet sensation is among those hearthrobs who are well known for her style game and gives major fashion goals to her fans with her looks and attires. Recently, the actors’s airport look has set the Internet on fire with her ravishing looks. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing pink pullover and a light colour lower. With soft curls and no-makeup look, the actor sways her fans again.

The hardworking actor commenced with her career in the year 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. Post to it, she also appeared in Hindi sports movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is based on the life of the famous Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Rajput. She has also featured in Jackie Chan’s film Kung Fu Yoga opposite Sonu Sood. Good news for her fans is the hardworking actor will next be seen in the movie Bharat with stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The allrounder also featured in the song Befikra in the year 2016 which garnered 33 million views on YouTube. The beauty is also an inspiration for the slim girls out there, and is seen giving major fitness goals with her gym videos.

