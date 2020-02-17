After the success of Malang, actor Disha Patani said that she loves experimenting and looking forward to do an action film. Her recent release Malang has been doing well at the box office earning Rs 25.36 crores in the first 3 days after its release.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has been enjoying the success of her recent film Malang, in a tweet, expressed her desire to do an action film. Replying to a fan’s question about her upcoming projects? And would they get a chance to see her in a new avatar?, Disha Patani said she always try to experiment and would like to play a role in an action-packed film someday.

Disha Patani added she always looks for new opportunities and loves experimenting with her roles. Replying to another fan, Disha Patani opened up that she likes Hulk and Ironman the most in Avengers.

Another fan asked her about her desire if she gets a chance for vacation on Mars, to which, the actor replied why not. She loves adventure, said Disha Patani.

Disha Patani has delivered several blockbuster hits like MS Dhoni: The untold story, Baaghi series, Bharat, Malang, and several other regional language films. Her recent release, Malang, a murder mystery, did a great job at the box office. She played a lead role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and impressed the audience with her charm, acting skills, dialogue delivery, and moves.

Malang was released on February 7 and stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the supporting role along with leads Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. It was helmed by ace director Mohit Suri and the film reportedly did Rs 25.36 crore business in the first 3 days after its release.

She has been a top model with millions of fans on social media sites. Disha Patani keeps sharing and entertaining her fans with hot, sexy and sensual photos of her on Instagram and Facebook.

