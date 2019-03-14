Bollywood actor Disha Patani apparently beat Sanya Malhotra to grab a role in Mohit Suri's next film Malang. As the character required someone who is proficient in different dance forms and can do action, the filmmaker felt that Disha Patani fits the bill and immediately signed her for the film. Malang will release on Valentine's Day 2020.

After her impressive stint in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, Bollywood actor Disha Patani has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. However, recent reports suggest that she was not the first choice for the film. Instead, Disha was competing against Sanya Malhotra to grab the role. A source told a publication that the filmmaker was in talks with Sanya as the film has been in the planning stage for quite some time.

Since the character is a dancer who is proficient in several dance forms and can perform action, Mohit Suri felt that Disha is perfect for the role. The source added that the filmmaker was bowled by her dedication after a few workshops and decided to cast her for the gritty thriller.

Sanya Malhotra made a power-packed debut in Bollywood with the film Dangal co-starring Fatima Sana Sheikh and Aamir Khan. Post its blockbuster success, the actor starred in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor is currently gearing up for her film Photograph alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui that is slated to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow, i.e March 15.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nota Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and many more, which will release on Eid 2019. On the other hand, Malang is scheduled for a release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

