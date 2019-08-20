Pepsi Co. India has made Disha Patani as the brand ambassador of the product, she has been the face of several international brands

Cola major Pepsi has roped in actor Disha Patani as its brand ambassador.

As is known, Pepsi has always had big names associated with them, as they appeal to the youth the most. The gigantic popularity of the brand is synonymous with the massive popularity of the superstars who have endorsed the brand in likewise fashion.

Aamir Khan, model, and ex-Miss World Aishwarya Rai followed by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, as well as the national cricket team, have been brand ambassador of Pepsi India. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were signed for Pepsi’s Youngistan campaign which targeted the youth.

And now, Disha is the latest icon to be the face of Pepsi and this comes as no surprise as the star is winning hearts worldwide! With her enchanting smile, well-worked upon body, and her various skills such as dancing, martial arts amongst others, she is all set to promote Pepsi to the best of her capabilities!

Only three years and three films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani is already known for her wise choices to be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and now Bharat which all spell success at the box office every time. Also hailed as Bollywood’s ‘Jawani Janeman’, actress Disha Patani has aced the act in each one of her projects- raking up to a streak of all 100 crore club films.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is famous for her brave choices of films. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but film-makers also. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across.

