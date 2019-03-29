Bollywood actor Disha Patani is among the most followed actors of the industry. After Calvin Klein, the hottie has now collaborated with International cosmetic brand MAC and has now become the first celebrity to endorse the cosmetic brand. Talking about work front, the actor will be appearing onscreen in the film Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Disha Patani becomes the brand ambassador of another international brand. Setting a precedent, Disha Patani became the first celebrity to endorse the international brand Calvin Klein, now, the actor has yet again been recognized as the first celebrity to endorse MAC. Owing to immense fan following of the actress, various brands have been queuing up to sign her as the brand ambassador. Earlier today, Disha graced the event for the cosmetic brand and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they saw the national crush of India.

By virtue of the actor’s popularity, she is the face of varied brands be it in cosmetics, perfumes, beverages, footwear, and electronics. Disha Patani is all set for her much anticipated release this year with Bharat, hailing from a small town Bareilly, actor Disha Patani has come a long way in such a short span of time. Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts from the insights to her routine.

The hottie is also known for giving major fitness goals to her fans and keeps inspiring them with her workout videos. Her flexible moves and toned body is proof that the actor is quite regular in sweating it out at the gym. The actor has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

The Internet sensation has about 18.6 million followers on Instagram and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her trendy attires and sensuous looks. It seems that the actor is quite excited about her recent collaboration with the cosmetic brand and shared her emotions on Instagram.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

