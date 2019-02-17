Disha Patani once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy, hot and stunning bikini photo. The gorgeous lady who made us all go gaga over her looks soon after her very first movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story hit the theatres, is also famously known as the national crush of India. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her black-white bikini photo, see here:

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is quite famous for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy bikini photos and sizzling videos. One of the most loved and adored diva of B-Town, she barely skips an opportunity of hitting the headlines when it comes to her hotness. From being the national crush of India after debuting with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to dating Tiger Shroff, she hardly disappoints her fanbase. With over 17.8 million followers on Instagram, Disha enjoys love and stardom from her followers.

The gorgeous diva, this time made her fans go gaga with her bikini photo. The black and white picture in which Patani is seen wearing a white coloured bikini went viral like fire on social media. Her sensuous expressions and wet hair simply made her look hotter the image that has already garnered over 903,830 likes on photo-sharing app. The style icon of the town broke the Internet with her latest upload and we doubt her fanbase can’t keep after looking at this sexy, wet and hot picture of Disha Patani. If you missed her latest Insta post, take a sneak peek to it here as it definitely is going to force you to hit the pool right away:

According to reports, Disha Patani has bagged an important role of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

Also, Take a look at Disha Patani’s bikini photos that set the Internet ablaze:

