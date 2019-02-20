The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actor Disha Patani once again sets the Internet ablaze with her sexy photo in a hot pink shimmery bikini. The lady who made us all go gaga with her amazing performance in Baaghi, will star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat. Take a look at the hot photo of Disha Patani:

Disha Patani Instagram photos: The crush of India, Disha Patani rose to limelight after her amazing performance in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajpoot set the cinema falls on fire. Well, her hotness, gorgeousness and of course her flawless beauty is not hidden from us all neither are her Instagram photos which are die for. The stunning diva knows how to make her fans go insane with her pictures and videos on Instagram.

Recently, Baaghi actor’s hot picture in a pink shimmery bikini went viral on social media. Her frizzy hair with nude make-up is too hot to handle. This is not the first time that the lady has flaunted her curves in a bikini. She is a famous Calvin Klein star who has millions of followers on the popular photo-sharing app. If you missed Disha Patani’s sexy bikini picture in all smiles, take a sneak peek to it here:

Kung Fu Yoga star is all set to impress her audience once again with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Bollywood’s favourite couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film which is on floors is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. According to the rumours, she will also feature in Sajid Nadiadwala directorial Kick 2.

