Bollywood's glam doll Disha Patani is known to set the internet on fire with her smoking hot photos. The diva raises temperature every time she posts a photo. Famous for her sexy bikini photos and Calvin Klein shoots, Disha Patani has become an internet sensation. This time too, the actor has created a buzz with her black bikini with a white bathing gown. Take a look!

Bollywood hottie, Disha Patani continues to be the talk of the town with her super hot bikini photos. Be it neon orange, pink, grey, white or black, Disha Patani looks outstanding in every color. The Internet has earlier witnessed many storms because of her superhot Calvin Klein photos and once again, the diva has created a buzz with a black bikini photo.

With the envious figure she has, any one would want to show it to the world! Disha Patani never leaves a chance to sweep fans off their feet with her sizzling bikini photos. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a steamy hot photo of her in which she can be seen donning a black and white bikini styled with a white bathing gown. With her wet hair and bathing gown, we are guessing Disha Patani has just stepped out of a relaxing dive. Well, the actor is sure to leave you breathless as she poses for the camera with a sensuous expression.

Disha Patani has got a lot of love from fans and is still basking appreciation for her last movie with Tiger Shroff Baaghi 2 and is soon going to dazzle on the silver screen with her upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Here are some more steamy photos of Disha Patani!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More