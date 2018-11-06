Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat, is amping up the hotness meter with her bold Diwali look. In the photo, Disha can be seen donning an off-white lehenga with a white bralet and is looking absolutely stunning. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has garnered more than a million likes and is winning hearts on social media.

When it comes to soaring temperatures with her breathtaking persona and sensational on-screen presence, trust no one but Disha Patani. She might have just done a few films, but her undeniable charm continues to win a million hearts. After amping up the oomph factor on the cover page of Grazia, Bollywood diva is back to steal hearts with her bold and sexy photo. On the occasion of Dhanteras, the Baaghi 2 actor took to her official Instgram account to extend her best wishes.

Donning a sparkling off-white lehenga, Disha amped up her look with a white Calvin Klein bralet. To complete her look, she kept her hair in a messy ponytail and added a maang tika. As she holds a diya in her hand, Disha is looking like a million bucks and giving a tough competition to the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 1.3 million likes and is taking social media by storm. However, the comment section under the photo has been disabled. The reason behind the same is that when Disha posted the photo, several social media users trolled Disha in the comment section for her choice of outfit and suggested that it is not appropriate for Diwali.

On the professional front, Disha made her acting debut with the film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and later ventured into Bollywood with her film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva’s recent film Baaghi 2 opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was a super hit and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Post this, Disha will be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s photos that make audience go gaga over her:

