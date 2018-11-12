Disha Patani videos: Bollywood diva made her acting debut in 2015 with her film Loafer and Bollywood debut with Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story. She will be next seen opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Nora Fatehi in Bharat which is set to release next year. Have a look at her carefree videos here:

Bollywood beauty and social media sensation Disha Patani has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot again. Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram dressed in a white half sleeves crop top and black sweats, Disha can be seen playing with her dog Goku. She has complemented her fun look with minimal makeup and messy curls, the stunning lady is a sight to behold in the video as she looks absolutely amazing. Shared just five hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 810,854 views and the count seems unstoppable. The comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Workwise, Disha made her acting debut in the Tollywood industry with film Loafer in 2015 and her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi among others. Recently Disha Patani was spotted with her ex-beau Tiger Shroff at dinner dates.

She has a huge social media following of 14.6 million on Instagram, have a look at some of the sexiest pictures of the Bollywood diva here:

