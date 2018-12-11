Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: Known to make the fans go gaga with her hot and sultry photos, Disha Patani has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In the photo shared by Disha on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen raising temperatures in a black Calvin Klein lingerie. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Disha is taking social media by storm with her latest photo.

When it comes to raising the hotness quotient with her seductive and sensuous photos, who can do it better than Bollywood actor Disha Patani?! From melting hearts with her on-screen charm and charming personality to making the fans go gaga with her too hot to handle photos, the diva is a stunner and she knows it. As the social media users try to evade the mid-week blues, Disha has given the perfect solution for the same with a sultry photo.

In the photo shared by Disha on her official Instagram account a few minutes ago, the Baaghi 2 actor can seen setting the screens on fire in a black Calvin Klein lingeire. With messy hair and a seductive pose on the bed, Disha is making everyone go weak in the knees as she flaunts her perfect curvaceous body.

The photo shared by the diva is a part of her collaboratioon with the luxury lingerie brand. Earlier, Disha had shared a series of ravishing and bold photos from the same photoshoot on her Instagram account that garnered a mixed response. While some users applauded the actor for portraying her bold avatar, many trolled her for going overboard.

In just 15 minutes, the photo is aiming to cross 1 lakh likes, reflecting her massive fanbase and crazy stardom. Although the comment section under the photo is disabled, the photo is taking social media by storm.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat. Regarded as oneof the most anticipated films of 2019, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles.

