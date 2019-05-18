Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat, is raising the hotness quotient on social media with her latest photo. In the photo shared on her Instagram account, Disha can be seen wearing a pink monokini as she poses in a pool.

Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: When it comes to raising the hotness quotient with her steamy photos, who can do it better than Disha Patani?! An Internet sensation in true might, Disha leaves no stone unturned to flaunt her bikini body and she has done it once again. Rose to fame with her charming on-screen looks and sultry photos on social media, the actor is one of the hottest personalities in Bollywood in current times and her latest photo is sure to make you ask for more!

Kickstarting the weekend on a high note, Disha has shared a poolside photo in which she can be seen donning a Calvin Klein monokini. The monokini is perfectly accentuating her curvaceous body and noteworthy features. To amp it up, she has left her hair open and is wearing minimal makeup. As she poses for the camera in the swimming pool, the diva is making hearts race with her sultry expressions.

However, it is not the first time that Disha has donned the same monokini. The stunner had previously shared a sizzling photo in the month of March. Donning the pink number, Disha was seen making millions go weak in the knees with her oh so sexy avatar.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest photos here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Malang. She will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in the Mohit Suri’s film. Slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020, the film will clash with Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Bala. With this, Disha will also be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat in which she will share the screen space with Salman Khan. Their dance number Slow Motion released earlier this month and has been garnering a lot of praises on social media. Bharat will hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

