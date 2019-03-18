Disha Patani Calvin Klein latest photoshoot, Disha Patani Bikini & Swimwear Photos and HD wallpapers: Bollywood actress Disha Patani's latest Instagram post from her recent photoshoot for Calvin Klein in which she is dressed in sexy red lingerie has been breaking the Internet, have a look at the sultry photo!

Disha Patani Calvin Klein latest photoshoot: Bollywood hottie Disha Patani never fails to impress fans with her sexy and sultry photos especially from her photoshoots for Calvin Klein. In the latest photo shared by Disha Patani from one of her Calvin Klein, the Baaghi 2 actress looks too hot to handle in a red Calvin Klein lingerie. Her bikini look with a pair of blue denim jeans is making her look more sultry and the photo has set social media on fire! Disha Patani, who has more than 18 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, shared the sexy and sizzling photo on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon and the picture is driving her millions of fans and followers crazy!

Disha Patani’s expressions in the photo are too hot to handle and the pose is way too sexy! She is one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood whose popularity is growing with each passing day. Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Disha Patani’s performance in the film was highly acknowledged by critics and fans loved her charm and stunning personality.

Disha Patani, however, had previously worked in Telugu films like Loafer. Disha Patani, post-MS Dhoni starred in films like Kung Fu Yoga and Welcome to New York and later bagged a lead role in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which was an action-drama and emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of 2018.

Disha Patani is all set to play a key role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on Eid this year.

Disha Patani is also a social media sensation and is also a phenomenal dancer who has featured in a number of music videos. Disha Patani, according to media speculations is dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.

