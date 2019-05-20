Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is among the hottest stars of the industry who never misses the chance of creating a buzz with her social media clicks. Recently, the actor has set the Internet on fire with her Calvin Klein photo shoot, have a look

Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is best known for her hot social media clicks, has recently created a buzz with her latest photoshoot. Starting from her on-screen roles to her bold avatar on social media, the actor leaves no stone unturned to conquer the hearts of her fans. In her latest picture, the actor looks smoking hot dressed in black Calvin Klein. Further, she has completed her looks with a white shirt and a pair of jeans. With dewy makeup and long tresses, the actor has again won millions of heart in just a few minutes on Instagram.

The actor has a huge fan base and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stylish attires. The actor is also a gym enthusiast and always hits the charts with her workout pictures and videos.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also busy shooting for Mohit Suri’s next venture Malang which is a romantic thriller film. The film also features Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Disha. The lead actor has already begun with the preparations of the film and is training and taking lessons for swimming with her costar Aditya.

In an interview, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he will have to undergo through a major body transformation for the film and will start for it in the upcoming month and is quite excited to gain muscles for his role in the film. Moreover, the film also features Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Talking about Bharat, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens during Eid 2019. In the film, Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist and will share the screen with Salman Khan in the song Slow Motion. Her yellow saree looks in the song was well appreciated by fans. Bharat is a remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father of 2014.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App