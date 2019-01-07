Disha Patani Calvin Klein photoshoot: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy photos. The diva has a massive fan-following and stuns everyone with her predominant acting skills and hot looks.

Disha Patani photos: Disha Patani masters the talent of gaining attention and driving her fans crazy on the Internet. The actor excels in sizzling social media with her hot and sexy photos. The sensation has a massive fan-following of about 16.7 million and spreads her hotness often with her sensual photoshoots. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy pictures. In the photos, she is looking breathtaking in a Calvin Klein sports bra. With slight makeup and nude lipstick, the diva is looking stunning in her photoshoot.

The hardworking actor flourished herself well in her Bollywood debut Loafer in the year 2015. Since then the actor has been featured in a series of hit films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Welcome to New York and many more. The hottie will next be sizzling screens in her upcoming movie–Bharat with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on June 5 2019. It is not the first time when the diva has created a buzz on the Internet, she masters the talent and continues to win hearts every now and then.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More