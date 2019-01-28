Disha Patani is among the most followed actors of the industry who keeps surprising her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has about 17.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the actor's latest photo is creating a buzz on Instagram, dolled within a casual outfit.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is one of the most pretty actors who quenches the thirst of her fans every now and then with her glamorous photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and tries innovative things in order to fulfill the expectations of her fans with her crazy looks. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos. With a white casual full sleeves t-shirt and a beige colour cargo pants, the actor is looking stunning posing among the streets. The most stylish part about her outfit is her black boots, which are currently capturing the attention.

Disha is one of the most trending actors who keeps setting the Internet on fire with her sexy attires and looks. Among all, her Calvin Klein photoshoot is one of the most sensual once, which cannot be missed at all. Disha commenced her acting career with Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015 with Varun Tej. Post to it, she appeared with Sushant Singh Rajput win the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016.

Prooving herself to be one of the most hardworking actors, she has excelled in spreading her skills in movies like Baaghi 2, Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York and many more. The actor keeps entertaining her fans on Instagram with fitness sessions like Yoga, boxing and gyming which proves that the diva is a fitness freak and inspires the womenhood as well.

