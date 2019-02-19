Disha Patani casual look: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos. Have a look!

Disha Patani casual look: Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is the favourite of the paparazzi and media follows her everywhere she goes! From her airport looks to her sizzling gym avatars, Disha Patani never fails to impress fans with her stunning photos and stylish looks! The diva was snapped on the streets of Mumbai lately and her photo in which she is dressed in a sexy grey crop top and red shorts has taken social media by storm! Disha Patani is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood and has been winning hearts with her amazing performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga, and Baaghi 2.

Before venturing into Bollywood, Disha Patani has featured in Telugu film Loafer. She has also featured in the music video titled Befikra along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a biopic on former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

