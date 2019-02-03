Bollywood actor Disha Patani is among those actors who masters the talent of leaving her fans wonderstruck with her hot photos and videos on social media. The Internet sensation has about 17.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the actor is her fans favourite. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture wherein she is looking uber-hot in a tube top.

Disha Patani is among those entertainers who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness level on social media. Her stylish attires and amazing looks are something one cannot miss at all. Disha is one such actor who sways her fans every now and then with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture in which the actor is dazzling in a white tube top. With curvaceous body, highlighted hair and no makeup the actor wows everyone with her ravishing looks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and impresses her fans with her hot and sexy photos.

Indian actor Disha Patani began her career with the Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015 opposite Varun Tej and post to it, she appeared in sports movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016. For the movie, she got various appreciations and awards like Best Female Debut, Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female and many more.

The hardworking actor also appeared in musical video Befikre in the year 2016 opposite Tiger Shroff. The best part is the actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar movie Bharat with big stars Kareena Kaif, Salman Khan in lead roles. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019. The hardworking actor has proved herself in just 3 years which proves that the high-spirited girl leaves no chance of flourishing well.

