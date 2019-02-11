Disha Patani recently shared a dazzling picture on Instagram wherein she is dolled up in a casual blue top. Her subtle makeup with adorable looks makes the actor look more gorgeous. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes which proves that the heartthrob leaves no chance of making the fans go crazy with her stunning looks.

The only diva that straight away strikes the mind after style is Disha Patani. Baaghi 2 actor Disha leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot looks on the Internet. The hottie is best known for her trendy attires and is also seen uploading various fitness related posts on Instagram. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. In the photo, she is looking alluring dressed in a casual blue top. With a slight tone of mascara and styled eyeliner, the diva looks stunning. Moreover, her simple nude lipstick is adding more to her beauty. Disha has about 17.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the actor still rules over the heart of her fans.

The diva began with her career by doing her Tamil debut with the movie Loafer with the costar Varun Tej. After which the lady got an opportunity to appear in a biopic film based on the life of Indian cricketer M.S Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film proved to be a game changer for the actor, which helped her to come in limelight. Talking about her future projects, the beauty will be next appearing on screens in Ali Abbas Zafar film Bharat with co-stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The hottie is an avid social media user and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More