Disha Patani Instagram photos: Young Fashionista Disha Patani uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a floral outfit on Sunday, January 6. The attire was way too cool for beach wear. The beauty has nailed in all the looks. In of case of Disha, comfort comes first and the fashion primarily follows.

Her beautiful wavy hair and ravishing floral outfit surely made many of her fans smile

Disha Patani Instagram photos: Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a floral outfit on Sunday, January 6. The attire was way too cool for beach wear. Her beautiful wavy hair and ravishing floral outfit surely made many of her fans smile! Earlier, the cutie made headlines for posting bikini pictures while she was on holiday.

Interestingly, the cutie looks too good in various attires, be it her saare look, classy gowns or even her bikini posts. The beauty has nailed in all the looks. In of case of Disha, comfort comes first and the fashion primarily follows. The examples can be seen on her official Instagram page, which has as many as 16.7 million followers.

In the below post, the beauty is seen wearing a shimmery dark green gown. The off shoulder dress along with somey eyes and subtle lip shade surely added more beauty to this graceful photo. Hey! one also cannot ignore her long curls in the photo!

On the work front, the beauty is now is gearing up for her forthcoming film, Bharat in which she will share the screen with superstar Salman Khan, and Queen of Bollywood Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More