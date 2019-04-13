Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan are ruling social media with their latest photos. While Disha is seen cuddling with her special someone in her latest photo, Sara is seen basking in the New York sun. Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films Malang and Imtiaz Ali's untitled film will clash at the cinema screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The next stars Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan do not just rule the cinema screens with their acting chops and stunning on-screen presence but are also Instagram influencers. With more than 19 million followers, Disha Patani has built a massive fanbase online with her seductive photoshoots and sultry dance moves. Whenever she shares a photo, it is bound to set the Internet on fire. And this time, it is no different.

Kickstarting the weekend, Disha shared an adorable photo on her Instagram today in which she can be seen cuddling with her cute dog. Dressed in a white t-shirt, lavender pyjamas and multi-coloured slip on, Disha looks ethereal in a no-makeup face. Revealing her weekend plans, Disha said that she will be busy swooning over her adorable dog today. Disha Patani has emerged as a popular face for brands now. From Calvin Klein, MAC to drools, the actor is making a buzz for all the right reasons.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in New York, has also treated his fans with a new photo. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen basking in the bright sun dressed in a white floral dress paired with sunglasses. As she poses in a balcony, Sara is seen welcoming Spring in its full glory.

Workwise, Disha Patani will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff, the film will release on Eid 2019. She has also been roped in for Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both the films are slated for a clash on Valentine’s Day 2020. With this, Sara has also been roped in for Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan.

