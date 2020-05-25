Disha Patani is taking social media by a storm with her dance moves on Beyonce's song Savage. The video is about to hit a million likes on Instagram.

Disha Patani is one of the finest and hottest dancers in Bollywood. In the recent past, some of her songs like ‘Do you love me’, ‘Hui Malang’, and ‘Slow Motion’ have went on to become huge hits, all because of the oomph she brings on the silver screen. When she comes on the dance floor, one cannot help but stay glued to the screens. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Disha has found her perfect escape in dance, especially viral TikTok dance moves.

This past weekend, Disha Patani flaunted her dance moves on Beyonce’s song Savage and it is now taking social media by a storm for all the right reasons. In the song, Disha Patani can be seen subtly stealing everyone’s hearts with her belly dance moves. Dressed in a white crop top, baggy sweatpants and a cap, she is totally acing the Beyonce vibes.

In less than a day, the video is all set to cross 1 million likes on Instagram and this is the testament of her massive fan following and popularity. Along with her fans, the video has also managed to impress Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film recently released on Netflix. Her upcoming projects include Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villian 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

