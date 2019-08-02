Bollywood actor Disha Patani is back to make jaws drop with her daring stunts on social media. In her latest video, the actor can be seen attempting a front flip after recovering from knee injury. Disha Patani enjoys a massive fanbase of 23.5 million followers on Instagram.

Disha Patani might be just a few films old but she has surely become a fan’s favorite. One of the hottest actors in Bollywood, Disha is also known to be a fitness freak and manages to make jaws drop every time she attempts a new stunt. As we approach the weekend, Disha has treated her fans with a new video that is garnering praises for all the right reasons.

In the latest video shared by Disha, she can be seen nailing her first ever front flip. If that isn’t enough, she has also just recovered from a knee injury, making it a super difficult task. However, the actor is seen mastering the front flip at her fitness studio with absolute ease and perfection. Soon after landing, Disha gives her trainer a high 5 and expressing her joy.

For her chill day at gym, Disha has opted for a white t-shirt, black lowers and is sporting a no makeup face with her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, she wrote in the caption that she finally landed her first front flip but did not attempt a front tuck due to fear post knee injury. Disha added that she is happy she overcame her fear. In no time, the video has garnered 1, 606, 943 views and fans have flooded the comment section with appreciation.

Workwise, Disha Patani recently set the silver screen ablaze with her dance moves on Slow Motion with Salman Khan in Bharat. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 14, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App