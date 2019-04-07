Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor are making all the right buzz for their latest photoshoots. While Disha Patani is looking ravishing in a golden gown, Janhvi Kapoor is mirroring her mother Sridevi in a classy Sabyasachi dress. Along with the duo, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt are also making headlines for their gorgeous attires.

When it comes to raising the glamour quotient, our Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to amp it up with their gorgeous avatars. From Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt, it is the young stars of Bollywood who are ruling social media with their stunning photos. A few films old, Disha Patani never leaves an opportunity to make jaws drop with her sizzling photoshoots and this time is no different.

Recently, the actor shared a couple of photos from a recent event in Delhi. In the photos shared by Disha Patani, she can be seen looking smoking hot in a golden tube gown. To raise the temperatures, the actor tied her hair in a high ponytail, opted for dangler earrings, golden heels and completed her look with a black smokey eye. As she poses for the camera in a hallway, Disha looks like a million bucks and it is difficult to take eyes off her.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made her debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, attended a fashion show hosted by Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee last night in Mumbai. For the event, Janhvi opted for a red number with embroidered patch work at the bottom and styled it with nude heels and statement earrings. Flaunting her natural hair locks, Janhvi completed her look with dewy makeup, winged eyeliner and mauve lipstick.

Along with Janhvi, Actors like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt also turned up at the event in Sabyasachi Outfits and raised the fashion bar up high. On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. The film will release on Eid 2019. With this, she has also been roped in for Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht and Rooh Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao.

