The gym enthusiast Disha Patani started her acting career back in 2015 with Telugu film Loafer and got her Bollywood breakthrough with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie earned more than Rs 150 crore at the box office and made the star she is now! With more than 20 million followers on Instagram, the internet sensation keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities. So let’s take a look at her workout regime, routine, diet schedule, and her figure measurements.

Disha Patani Fitness

1. Dancing

Disha Patani loves to be active and dancing is one way to go for it. Take a look at her videos from her dancing class which has gone viral over the period here:

2. Swimming

Disha Patani who is the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein keeps on posting photos in Calvin Klein lingerie be it swimsuits, bikinis or Monini the diva never fails to amaze us.

3. Weight Training

One of the most important things Disha Patani loves is to maintain her abs for which she manages her routine and has a controlled diet.

4. Martial Arts- Kungfu

The diva who is following her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff footsteps keeps posting videos from her kungfu sessions and oh boy she is a sight to behold! Check out this video if you don’t believe us!

5. Gymming

The diva goes to gym 4-5 times a week and doesn’t miss out on her gym sessions. She believes that her body should be active throughout the day and goes to the gym twice a day.

Disha Patani starts with cardio in the morning, followed by gymnastics, kick boxing, and does weight lifting in the evening. Disha Patani likes working out with dancing as well. She feels that dancing is perhaps one of the best ways of working out. We know that Disha Patani loves to work out and it is evident in her sexy abs.

Disha Patani Training

Bollywood actor Disha Patani who is known for her fit and curvaceous body has never failed to give fitness goals. Time and again, she has shared photos and videos on Instagram and left us amazed with rigorous training. Her Instagram handle has become a perfect guide for her every follower. Every now and then she keeps on inspiring and motivate us with her tough and strenuous activities. From kickboxing to weightlifting, actor Disha Patani has always made sure not to give a miss to her gym routine. The most admirable thing about her fitness training is that she has always gone a notch higher in her training. To become an actor, it’s not an easy task and she justifies it through these videos.

Disha Patani who had been on the cover page of the Maxim India and Grazia India stated that a general assumption around working women involves cardio and not weight training. But eventually, we all do heavyweights. She also added that she had come across with several girls in the gym who finds training really hard. At the end of the day, it isn’t about the gender, but about working on your body and becoming fit.

Here are some of the inspiring videos in which she had been featured.

Disha Patani Diet Schedule

Disha Patani who made her debut with MS Dhoni is presently the most loved celebrity in the cinema industry. However, the actor is not only leaving impressions with her charming acting skills but also for her hard work towards fitness. Routinely she hits the gym without any strain. Not just that, she prefers to experiment with her fitness routine and undergoes training for various activities such as kickboxing and martial arts. Undoubtedly, every day she successfully gives a different idea to innovate something new in the same old fitness routine.

But to stay fit, a healthy diet is significant to be on a balanced meter. In case you didn’t know, she follows a healthy diet which continues to keep her glowing. While speaking to a leading daily, actor Disha Patani said that it is mandatory to cram in a small meal before a workout, which consists of some protein, like eggs. Post-exercise, it is beneficial to have protein again, either through chicken, eggs or paneer.

Disha Patani Figure measurements

Height – 5 ft 7 inches

Weight – 50 Kg

Eyes –

Figure – 34-25-34

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 25 Inches

Hip size – 35 Inches

Disha Patani Routine

Gym enthusiast, actor, model and a pet lover Disha Patani loves to show off her body and for that, she undertakes rigorous routine. So here are some a few things the diva does to keep her body fit and lean.

1. Sleep

Disha Patani in an interview revealed she loves to sleep for 8 hours every day to maintain her body’s heat.

2. Drinking lots of water

The secret to the body’s health is drinking lots of water and keeping yourself hydrated. It helps in metabolism and breaking down of food and digesting it.

3. Never skip meals

Disha Patani never skips any meal rather eats fourth and fifth meals which involve small small things such as nuts and almonds.

4. Go to the gym regularly

Well, we all know that right? The diva loves to gym and be in shape and her curvaceous body is proof!

