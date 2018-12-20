Disha Patani hot photos: Disha Patani looks fiercely hot in her latest Instagram upload. The diva flaunts her toned legs with her perfect abs in the photo, dressed in pink shots and grey upper wear. The Internet sensation has about 16.1 million followers on Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani is best known for her curvaceous body, bold expressions, sizzling photos and hot selfies. The hottie excels in making headlines almost every day with her latest sexy photos. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent picture. In the photo, the hottie is looking fiercely hot in her gym wear. With pink shots and grey sports upper, the actor is looking stunning. Her toned legs and perfect abs have killed Internet and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares on the image-sharing platform–Instagram.

The actor gained recognition and popularity after appearing in a biographical sports film– M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post to which she appeared in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff which was also a commercial success. Good news for her fans is that the diva will next be seen in an upcoming movie–Bharat with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Internet sensation has about 16.1 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. It is not the first time when the diva has amused her fans, she masters this talent and never misses the chance of updating her fans with her upgrades.

