Fitness queen and glam doll Disha Patani has time and again left us mesmerised with her pictures. Recently Disha Patani shared her pictures from Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony. The avid social media user has a massive fan following of more than 15.7 million followers and her pictures go viral in mere seconds.

Recently, famous fashion Designer Arpita Mehta took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures of Disha Patani dressed in her all mint coloured sharara, blouse and tiered ruffle jacket creation at Isha Ambani’s wedding. Disha Patani looks hot as hell as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her ethnic attire with kohled eyes, green eyeshadow, and dark pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Take a look at her pictures here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover among others in Bharat. She will play the role of a trapeze dancer, however, the makers are keeping her look a secret for now. The movie Bharat will release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2019.

