Disha Patani is one of the most popular new gen actors of Bollywood who never fails to ooze temperatures with her super hot looks. The diva hogs headlines almost every day for her sensuous avatars but this time, she is topping news as she is seen hopping from Goa to Mumbai for her work commitments. With much dedication and hard-work, Disha Patani will be surprising her fans this year.

One of the most promising actresses in Bollywood, the young and talented Disha Patani is caught between two work commitments in different states, however, the dedicated actress will be flying from one city to another travelling around the clock to ensure her work doesn’t suffer. Only a couple of years old in the industry, Disha Patani has garnered a humungous fanbase amongst as well as built a strong name in the brand circuit. Owing to the same, the actress is packed with shoot schedules catering to films as well as brand endorsements.

Currently, the actress is shooting in Goa for her upcoming film Malang, however, the actress also has a brand event in Mumbai on Friday. Therefore, Disha will wrap shoot in Goa to fly down to Mumbai for only a couple of hours to attend the event and resume shoot in Goa post the event.

The Baaghi 2 actress has seen a series of hits in the past and has already made herself busy with some huge movies under her sleeves. Disha’s year is all set to begin with Bharat. Disha will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in her upcoming next Bharat. The actress will be seen performing high-octane gymnastics as she would be essaying the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar’s directorial.

The actress has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. The Instagram timeline of Disha Patani is full of these astonishing photos and she keeps on raising temperatures every post of her. Be it a bodysuit, bikini or a saree, Disha knows how to slay it all. Fans can’t get enough of her sizzling updates. Here are few of her latest photos!

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee’s next and Mohit Suri’s next Malang.

