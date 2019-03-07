Disha Patani who is all set to entertain her huge audience with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead, once again made us all go gaga with her hot as always gym attire. Flaunting her abs, Disha Patani in the photo is seen wearing a pretty pink coloured sports bra coordinated with sports shoes and grey coloured treggings.

Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful, sexy and hot divas of Bollywood industry. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain the huge audience who love and praise her beauty and talent, is also one of the lucky ladies who according to reports is dating Baaghi 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani who broke the Internet on fire after posting her latest photoshoot pictures in hot red attire has won millions of hearts with her Calvin Klein bikini pictures.

Talking about the latest hot photo, Disha Patani in the latest viral picture is seen donning in a baby pink coloured sports bra which is perfectly coordinated with grey coloured treggings, white sweatshirt and sports shoes. With her blunt expression and curvy hair-do in the image, Disha Patani’s as always uber-hot picture has as always taken the Internet by storm. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the collage shared by one of Disha Patani’s fan pages on Instagram, see the sexy picture here:

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actor, Disha Patani is all set to feature in star-studded movie Bharat. The much-awaited movie of Bollywood’s former sexy couple Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, Bharat will feature Disha Patani as Radha in the movie which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Well, being produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan, Bharat is made under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. Hindi adaption of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid al-Fitr i.e. June 5, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More