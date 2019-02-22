Disha Patani Instagram photo: Baaghi fame actor Disha Patani once again set the Internet on fire with her yet another sexy photo. In a short pink coloured dress, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is seen slaying in her summer outfit like a diva. The gorgeous lady is all set to entertain her massive fanbase with the upcoming Bharat.

Disha Patani Instagram photo: With a messy bun, short off-shoulder pink coloured dress, Disha Patani’s simply slayed her casual outfit that has set the Internet on fire. Posing like a diva in the collage, Patani made sure her fans were left stunned after giving her usual sensuous expressions. Her knuckle rings and sports shoes coordinating her white striped dress is simply giving us perfect summer goals. This is not the first time that the lady has posted something so sexy that has made her fans fall in love with her more. Disha is quite famous for posting her sizzling and bold pictures in bikini, Calvin Klein sports bra and Indian attire.

Kung Fu Yoga fame actor Disha Patani rose to limelight after her blockbuster movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story set the cinema halls on fire. Her amazing performance with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 was also appreciated by the audience and critics. The lady is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie, Bharat. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat will have Disha Patani as Radha. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is being bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The movie which will also star Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni is likely to hit the theatres on June 5, this year.

The sexy photo of Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend was posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram. If you missed watching the pictures of Patani, take a sneak peek to the post that has set the Internet ablaze.

