Disha Patani, the queen of many hearts, has once again stormed the internet with her latest Instagram post. Wearing a sensuous off-shoulder coupled with matching classy earrings, Disha Patani posted a boomerang of hers on her Instagram page which has received over 14 lakh likes.

The queen of many hearts, Bollywood actress Disha Patani has once again treated her fans and posted a boomerang on her Instagram page. The actress looks just gorgeous wearing an off-shoulder paired with a lovely matching classy earrings. Her post has so far been liked by more than 14 lakh people. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: An Untold Story in 2016. In 2018, she played the lead in Baaghi 2 which was a blockbuster and earned more than Rs 200 crore.

Apart from working in films, she has also featured in ad films and emerged as one of the successful artists in the entertainment industry. Talking about Disha Patani’s upcoming projects, she will soon be seen Salman Khan starrer Bharat in 2019.

Making her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she won the award for most entertaining actor (debut) female, best female debut and best acting debut. Disha Patani is emerging as one of the most promising actors in the Bollywood industry and is here to stay for long.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan’s cute smile in this photo will take away your Monday blues!

She regularly keeps posting her sexy, sensuous and beautiful photos on her social media pages where she has massive followings. She is known for breaking the internet with her hit singles and her photos getting viral on social media has now become a trend.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem goes all praises for Mira Kapoor

Check out some of Disha Patani’s other Instagram posts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More