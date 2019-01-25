Disha Patani is among the most versatile actors who keeps on quenching the thirst of her fans with her hot clicks and videos. The Internet sensation has about 17.2 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of impressing her fans with her upgrades. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo in an animal print outfit.

Disha Patani is one such actor that masters the talent of drawing the attention of her fans with her uber-hot photos. The Internet sensation excels in not just spreading her talent on-screens but regularly updates herself on social media. Recently, Disha uploaded a picture dolled up in an animal print outfit. With smoky eyes and dewy makeup the diva again impresses her fans with her sensual looks. Till now, the actor has given a series of hit films and has performed outstandingly in various versatile roles. Her latest photo is currently winning millions of heart on Image-sharing platform–Instagram.

Disha Patani commenced with her acting career with a Telugu film–Loafer in the year 2015. Post to it, she has appeared in a female lead role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput. Good news for her fans is, she will be next quenching the thirst of her fans with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar movie Bharat. The Internet sensation is also famous for her Calvin Klein photo shoot, which is something one cannot miss at all. Moreover, her hot and sexy photos and videos is worth a watch.



The hardworking actor has also featured in the musical video Befikra which was again a big hit of the year 2016. For her phenominal performances and acting skills, she has got many awards like Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female from Big Zee Entertainment, Best Female Debut from Star Screen and many more.

