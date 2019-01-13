Disha Patani Instagram photos: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is now gearing up for her big project, Bharat, in which she will share the screen with megastar Salman Khan, has garnered utmost attention on social media. Her is an assortment of her throwback photos that will prove that she is surely the new fashion icon.

Disha Patani Instagram photos: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is lately the youngest diva who has managed to gain utmost attention on social media. Though her films did not make a lot of success, her acting skills and beauty were well praised by many fans and followers. she is also been seen as the latest Fashionista, all thanks to her Instagram page, that has followers in millions. Her is an assortment of her throwback photos that will prove that she is surely the new fashion icon and is being followed by many in the B-town as well as by the public.

Interestingly, she is now going to be seen in megastar Salman Khan’s forthcoming film, Bharat. The big film is surely going to be a life-changing success if it manages to hit the box office collection. Possibly. the film will win a lot of money and attention as it stars the King of Bollywood Salman Khan, who has never failed to impress his massive fandoms. Coming back to Disha, in the below post the beauty is seen in a super sassy black bikini. While gazing at the blue sky and mesmerising gigantic sea, the hottie’s photo almost was seen as scenic beauty.

With as many as 16. 9 million followers on her Instagram page, she has proved that she not behind the race to have innumerable followers. In the below post, she is seen in gym clothes, wearing the bran PUMA.

The diva, like many Bollywood celebrities, also posts her workout videos and photos which are way too motivating and engrossing.

