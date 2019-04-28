Hard to get over Disha Patani's saree look in Slow Motion? These 10 photos will make it harder: Disha Patani is on a roll lately. After finding her niche in the B-town, the actor is now all set to make it big with the film Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Well, her love for Calvin Klein is quite evident on her Instagram profile and we all love her for that, too.

Disha Patani reveals she broke her knee while shooting for Slow Motion

Hard to get over Disha Patani’s saree look in Slow Motion? These 10 photos will make it harder: Disha Patani is on a roll lately. After finding her niche in the B-town, the actor is now all set to make it big with the film Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Well, her love for Calvin Klein is quite evident on her Instagram profile and we all love her for that, too. Disha who made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story shot to fame with the fame with film Baaghi 2.

Disha has been making headlines ever since she featured opposite Tiger Shroff in the video song Befikra. The song went viral on several social media platform and garnered over a million likes. Now, the actor has taken over the Internet with her new song Slow Motion featuring Salman Khan.

Well, the diva also creates buzz for her uber hot photos. She never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her exceptional pictures that she keeps posting on the photo-sharing platform. From displaying her remarkable Taekwondo techniques to those saucy photos, Disha sets the Internet on fire with her simple yet glamorous posts.

The actor boasts over 19 million followers on Instagram and one just can’t take their eyes off her beauty. Her profile is jampacked with her beautiful pictures but here we have compiled some of the best shots that she had posted via her Instagram profile. Here is an assortment of the pictures that Disha had posted on her Instagram profile making her fans go into a frenzy.

