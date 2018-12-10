Disha Patani is one of the sexiest new-age Bollywood actor who has been winning hearts with her airport looks. Disha Patani is one of the most sensations new-age actresses who shot to fame with her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

MS Dhoni fame Disha Patani’s airport looks have been the talk of the town lately. From casual attires to stylish looks, Disha Patani’s airport diaries are what everyone is talking about! In the latest photo, Disha Patani was seen at the airport as she was leaving for the grand pre-wedding ceremonies of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Disha got clicked by the paps at the airport in a blue jacket with dark blue lowers and we must say that she looks stunning even in this casual look.

Disha Patani later featured in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, among others. Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the silver screen on Eid 2019. Disha Patani has a crazy fan following on social media and in very little time has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry.

Disha Patani has also featured in Telugu film Loafer and has featured in a music video with Tiger Shroff.

