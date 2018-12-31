Bollywood actor Disha Patani is uber-hot and she knows it. As she bids 2018 a perfect goodbye with a vacation in the Maldives, the diva is setting temperatures soaring in a white bikini. Shared just a few minutes ago, the photo is on a record-breaking spree and is garnering a lot of love and appreciation on social media. With her sensuous avatar, the diva is making fans go gaga over her.

One of the biggest newsmakers of 2018 Disha Patani is on a hit run not just in Bollywood but also on social media. Known to set the temperatures soaring with her sultry and sensational photos, Disha is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and her photos from the trip are breaking the Internet. Bidding 2018 a perfect goodbye, the Bharat actor took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago in which she is sizzling the screens in a white bikini.

Donning a noodle-strap white bikini, the diva is making fans go gaga over her sensuous avatar. As she strikes a pose on a water jet, the actor is giving all the leading ladies of Bollywood a run for their money. Within an hour, the photo shared by Disha has garnered more than 4 lakh likes and the count is increasing every passing second. With this, fans cannot stop showering compliments and praises in the comment section.

On the professional front, 2018 was a blockbuster year for Disha as her film Baaghi 2 zoomed past Rs 100 crore mark. In 2019, the actor will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat that is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More